Michigan City, IN – As homelessness continues to challenge cities statewide and nationally, Michigan City is responding with compassion and coordinated action.

“Our goal is to connect individuals with the services and support that help them move toward stability,” said Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “We are grateful for the many organizations serving our unhoused neighbors. Solving this issue requires all of us — local government, nonprofits, businesses, and residents — working together.”

During a presentation at the Michigan City Common Council meeting on December 2, the Mayor’s Chief Administrator, Kelley Smith, outlined efforts underway regarding homelessness.

City Leadership and Coordination

In February 2025, representatives from the Michigan City Police Department and the Mayor’s Office attended specialized training focused on supporting individuals experiencing homelessness and opioid addiction. MCPD Social Worker Jocelyn Colburn, K9 Officer Kane Fletcher, and Mayor’s Chief Administrator Kelley Smith have continued research and discussions with experts to strengthen the City’s approach.

This summer, Mayor Angie participated in a consortium of 40 Indiana mayors sharing strategies and developing solutions. Michigan City is exploring a model similar to Bloomington’s, which offers short-term support to reconnect individuals with family or community networks and offers transportation back to home communities when appropriate.

Strengthening Local Support Systems

In partnership with local agencies, the City submitted a fall 2025 grant proposal to create a dedicated “Street Team” of social workers, peer recovery coaches, and mental health navigators. Although the Indiana Department of Health did not fund the request, Michigan City continues to seek opportunities to build this capacity.

Mayor Angie convened local partners on October 16 to coordinate efforts around homelessness. Participants included law enforcement, social service agencies, business owners, and municipal departments such as Code Enforcement, Fire, Vector Control, and Community Development. A follow-up meeting on October 31 addressed food insecurity, which often intersects with homelessness.

After the new year, Mayor Angie and service providers will host a community meal for unhoused residents to build relationships and engage those directly affected. Meetings with local partners will also continue throughout 2026.

Homelessness Data and Support Services

This fall, the Indiana Balance of State Continuum of Care and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority released the 2025 Point-in-Time Count showing a statewide rise in homelessness. Region 1 (Jasper, LaPorte, Newton, Porter, Pulaski, and Starke counties) saw a 41.6% increase — from 197 people in January 2024 to 279 in January 2025. LaPorte County increased by 19 individuals.

Michigan City is home to three shelters that provide overnight accommodations:

Stepping Stone Shelter – serving women and children affected by domestic violence;

Nest Community Shelter – serving men, women, and women with children;

Sandcastle Shelter – serving primarily single mothers with children; also serving families and single women when space allows.

Additional support is provided by the Keys to Hope Resource Center, which offers case management, showers, laundry, computers, lockers, and referrals. Grace Learning Center provides job readiness, life-skills training, and self-help programming.

Area food pantries and soup kitchens provide meals for homeless individuals and families. This year, several of these organizations received ARPA funds from Michigan City, administered by United Way of La Porte County.

Also using City ARPA funds, the Salvation Army of Michigan City operated an emergency cold-weather shelter last winter. This spring, the organization supported families who had been residing in local hotels closed for code violations.

Monitoring Encampments and Property Concerns

In October, MCPD began daily foot patrols in the downtown business district to address behaviors affecting quality of life, including panhandling, loitering, and disorderly conduct. Increased police visibility emphasizes engagement, safety checks, and offering resources.

MCPD continues to monitor several homeless encampment areas, including Ruby Woods and vacant lots near commercial properties on the city’s south end. Encampment locations often shift.

In public spaces such as Ruby Woods, park rules prohibit overnight camping, ground fires, and littering. The City is advising private property owners of their legal options, which include issuing and renewing trespass orders. City Code Enforcement can cite property owners for garbage and other violations; cleanup costs may be billed, and liens can be issued when necessary.

The City is also investigating reports of individuals from outside the area being dropped off in Michigan City to access services. Local shelters are intended primarily for residents, and the City is communicating with involved parties to address concerns.

Additional City Efforts

The Mayor’s Office outlined several other examples of initiatives connected to housing and homelessness:

The City provides warming and cooling centers during extreme weather; schedules are shared with local media, on Facebook, and on the City website.

The Planning Department manages a $150,000 Community Development Block Grant, to assist low-income homeowners with repairs and help prevent homelessness.

This summer, the Mayor convened an Opioid Task Force and invited organizations to apply for Restoring Communities Grants (up to $25,000 each) funded by the Opioid Restricted Fund. Over

$400,000 in requests were received. Awards of $167,000 will be awarded before 2026.

$400,000 in requests were received. Awards of $167,000 will be awarded before 2026. Michigan City continues to face challenges with affordable housing, though new developments—such as the Karwick Village Community operated by Homeward Bound—are expanding options.

A Compassionate, Community-Wide Approach

Mayor Angie calls for compassion as the City and partners address homelessness.

“Economic hardships are real, and homelessness is a complex issue faced by communities across the country,” she says. “Michigan City is committed to working toward solutions that support the unhoused population and also ensure our neighborhoods and businesses can thrive.”

Mayor Angie has met with business owners to discuss shared priorities, and homelessness and panhandling have been topics at recent Town Hall meetings. To continue the conversation, the public is invited to attend the mayor’s “Michigan City Matters” Town Hall on Wednesday, December 10 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. or the City Council’s Public Health and Safety Committee meeting on Thursday, December 11 from 5 – 7 p.m. Both meetings will be at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd.