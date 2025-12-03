News Release, Northern Indiana Public Service Company:

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Northern Indiana Public Service Company, LLC (NIPSCO) welcomes Spencer Summers to the role of Economic Development Manager. In this role, Summers will position Northwest Indiana’s strategic assets to decision-makers nationwide while cultivating relationships with site selectors, investors and industry leaders to advance sustainable economic growth, enhance regional competitiveness and expand business opportunities throughout the area.

Before joining NIPSCO, Summers served as the Economic Development Director at the Northwest Indiana Forum and as Facility and League Director at The Courts of Northwest Indiana in Valparaiso. He obtained a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Information Systems from Purdue University Northwest in 2023, following a double major in Business Management and Human Resources from PNW in 2022.

“In my role at the Northwest Indiana Forum, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with the NIPSCO team and see firsthand how reliable energy infrastructure serves as the foundation for business attraction, expansion, and long-term regional growth,” Summers said. “I’m looking forward to representing NIPSCO and helping drive business growth and new investment across Northern Indiana to make our communities even stronger.”

Summers was recognized as one of the NWI Times’ 20 Under 40 honorees in 2024 and received the 2025 Business Excellence Rising Star Award from the Crossroads Chamber for his exceptional leadership and promise as a future leader in Northwest Indiana.

Rick Calinski, NIPSCO’s Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development, noted that Summers brings a strong commitment to advancing economic development across northern Indiana.

“We’re proud to welcome Spencer to our team,” Calinski said. “His dedication to forging strategic partnerships and driving sustainable economic growth across Northern Indiana reflects NIPSCO’s commitment to strengthening communities while delivering safe, reliable energy to the customers we serve.”

For more information about NIPSCO’s Economic Development initiatives, please visit NIPSCO.com/economic-development.