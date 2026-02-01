MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is kicking off Black History Month with an Artist Talk featuring exhibiting artist Antonia Ruppert during their First Friday programming in LCA’s NIPSCO Art Education Studios on Friday, February 6, 2026. A meet and greet will take place from 5-8 p.m. (Central), and an artist talk will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free, as always. “Connected Voices” explores portraiture through painting, collage and original songs. Ruppert, an interdisciplinary artist from Chicago, paints as devotion and creates music as one might meditate or journal. These works form contemplative familial narratives centered on displacement, belonging, identity and finding one’s place in the world. Drawing on W.E.B. Du Bois’ “Cadences of Despair,” the work highlights families overcoming struggle, reclaiming history and finding hope. Ruppert aspires to be a voice for her ancestors, sharing art and music in spaces where they were once denied.