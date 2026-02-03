Captain – Jail Commander Andrew Hahn announces the recent promotions of three Jail Division Deputies.

Maggie Williams began her employment with the Sheriff’s Office in May of 2023. On September 12, 2024, she was promoted to the rank of corporal. On January 1, she was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Sergeant Williams will now command the Afternoon Shift for the division.

Mathew Ballman was hired by the agency in April of 2024. On January 1, he was promoted to the rank of corporal. Corporal Ballman will now assist the other supervisors on the Afternoon Shift for the division.

James Hildebrandt was hired by the agency in August of 2015. On January 22, he was promoted to the rank of corporal. Corporal Hildebrandt will now assist the other supervisors on the Day Shift for the division.

The promotions were made available due to a vacancies within the ranks of sergeant and corporal.