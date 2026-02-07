South Bend Man Found Guilty by Jury For Unlawful Possession of a Machinegun

SOUTH BEND – Earlier this week, Octavius Wentland, 22 years old, of South Bend, Indiana, was found guilty of illegal possession of a machinegun after a two-day jury trial presided over by United States District Court Judge Cristal C. Brisco, announced United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 20, 2026.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance from the South Bend Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Joel Gabrielse and Luke N. Reilander.

