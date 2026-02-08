𝐏𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐄𝐑 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐄𝐃 & 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃-information from this story on LCSO FACEBOOK page

#LCSO Theannounced the arrest of 46 year old Kerry M. SUROWIEC of La Porte following a criminal investigation.

Early last month, Deputy Austin Epple – School Resource Officer assigned to the La Porte Community School Corporation (LPCSC) was notified by a corporation administrator of concerns regarding the Kingsbury Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) account and its associated monies. The Kingsbury PTO is an independent educational nonprofit organization.

A criminal investigation was initiated by Deputy Epple following several unauthorized transactions being conducted within the account. Through this, the organization’s treasurer (SUROWIEC) was identified as a suspect.

Captain – Chief of Detectives Andy Hynek was assigned to lead the investigation. Over the course of the next several weeks, he continued to gather and document information related to the case. Captain Hynek forwarded his investigation findings to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on January 26th for review.

Probable Cause was found in La Porte County Circuit Court where SUROWIEC was officially charged with one (1) count of Theft – Level 6 Felony, and an arrest warrant was issued on February 4th.