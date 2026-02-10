Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 37.