South Bend Man Sentenced to 72 Months in Prison For Controlled Substance Offenses

Jaron Williams, 44 years old, of South Bend, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Cristal C. Brisco after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl, a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, and a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

Williams was sentenced to 72 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, Williams sold fentanyl to another person on two occasions in the fall of 2024. In December 2024, officers executed a search warrant at his home and recovered cocaine, fentanyl powder, and methamphetamine. Officers also recovered four handguns, a shotgun, and over $64,000 in cash.