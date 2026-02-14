South Bend Man Sentenced to 72 Months in Prison For Controlled Substance Offenses
Jaron Williams, 44 years old, of South Bend, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Cristal C. Brisco after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl, a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, and a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred.
Williams was sentenced to 72 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release.
According to documents in the case, Williams sold fentanyl to another person on two occasions in the fall of 2024. In December 2024, officers executed a search warrant at his home and recovered cocaine, fentanyl powder, and methamphetamine. Officers also recovered four handguns, a shotgun, and over $64,000 in cash.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance from the St. Joseph County Police Department, the South Bend Police Department, the Michigan City Police Department, and the Indiana State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lydia T. Lucius.