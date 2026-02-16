MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The Michigan City Neighborhood Leadership Academy is launching a spring session to help foster active leaders and make an impact in the city neighborhood by neighborhood.

Applications are now being accepted for Michigan City residents ages 18 and over who reside within the city limits. Applications are available at https://vibrantmc.com/neighborhood-leadership-academy/ and will be accepted on a rolling basis, through March 26, 2026. Fillable PDFs can be downloaded, completed and emailed to Program Manager Pat Matsey at intern@edcmc.com.

The program is a partnership between the City of Michigan City and the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City. It is aimed at residents who are interested in taking on a leadership role within their own neighborhoods and bringing neighbors together to spark synergy. Participants will learn more about the city, its departments, government processes and resources to cultivate their neighborhood’s identity and future path.

The program includes eight sessions on Thursdays from April 9 through May 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. In place of Thursday sessions, mandatory Cornerstone Class sessions will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays April 25 and May 2. These foundational classes will educate and empower participants using the Asset-Based Community Development framework.

“The program helps our residents become a powerful force in our community,” said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse. “Participants are exposed to aspects of government and leadership as well as how they can be active members of our city through board participation and events.”

“Strong neighborhoods are the foundation of a strong Michigan City,” said Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “The Neighborhood Leadership Academy empowers residents to lead where they live by giving them a deeper understanding of how our city works, along with the skills, confidence, and connections needed to bring neighbors together. When residents are informed, engaged, and invested in their communities, real and lasting change happens—block by block, neighborhood by neighborhood.”

A commitment to the two cornerstone sessions and at least six of the eight dates is required to graduate. During the last class, participants will present their final projects before a graduation ceremony.

Contact Matsey with questions at 219-873-4008 or email intern@edcmc.com.