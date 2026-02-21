LA PORTE, IND. – Franciscan Health is teaming up with La Porte Branch of the LaPorte County Family YMCA to offer a free Cooking Matters class.

Participants are invited to prepare and taste a new recipe. The class will highlight healthy food swaps, tips for budget-friendly grocery shopping, proper cooking techniques, general nutrition tips and more.

The class is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Central on Thursday, March 12 at the La Porte Branch of the LaPorte County Family YMCA, 901 Michigan Ave. in La Porte.

The class is free, but space is limited and registration is required by March 5. To register, please contact Franciscan Health Community Health Specialist Selena Tinoco at Selena.Tinoco@FranciscanAlliance.org or (219) 221-4153.