Charles Salary Named Wolves’ Head Football Coach
Michigan City, IN – February 24, 2026 – The Michigan City Area Schools Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Charles Salary as Head Coach of the Michigan City High School Football Team at its regular meeting tonight.
Salary returns to Michigan City from Calumet High School, where he served as head coach for the past three seasons. Prior to his time at Calumet, Salary spent three years as a teacher at Barker Middle School and served as an assistant coach at Michigan City High School under Head Coach Phil Mason, coaching running backs and wide receivers.
Salary attended La Porte High School, where he helped lead the Slicers to a state runner-up finish and earned All-State and Duneland Athletic Conference MVP honors as a senior.
Before beginning his coaching career, Salary was a collegiate football student-athlete at Marian University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science with a minor in Business Management. During his time with the Knights under Head Coach Mark Henninger, he was a two-time team captain and earned National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Player of the Year and NAIA Champion of Character of the Year honors in 2019 after helping lead his team to a national runner-up finish and a conference championship. He was named to multiple All-American teams, was a three-time NAIA Player of the Week honoree, and earned multiple All-Conference honors. Salary finished his collegiate career with more than 4,600 rushing yards and set the school’s single-season rushing record.
“We are excited to name Charles Salary as our new Head Football Coach,” said Michigan City High School Athletic Director Ben Bachmann. “Charles brings a unique package of experience as a teacher, coach, and student-athlete to our program. He has visible energy, a relentless work ethic, and an evident passion for working with kids, while also being familiar with the school community. The vision he provides as both an educator and coach aligns with Michigan City Area Schools, and we look forward to him making a positive impact on our student athletes, Michigan City High School, and the Michigan City community.”
Michigan City High School is a Class 5A school and a member of the Duneland Athletic Conference. For more information about Michigan City High School Athletics, visit GoMCWolves.com.