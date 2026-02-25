Here is the latest from the OTT Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City regarding
Thomas C. Dobkins- November 29, 1965 – February 20, 2026
Thomas C. Dobkins, 60, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday,
February 20, 2026, at 5:16 a.m. at Aperion Care in Michigan City.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral
service. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan
City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
