Travelers Name Indy Airport No. 1 for the 14th Year in a Row

To hold the record of Best Airport in North America for 14 years straight and 15 years overall—as the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) has done once again—is no small feat. The Indy airport is the gateway to Indianapolis for air travelers from across the country and around the world, and it is an impressive place in the minds of the millions of people who pass through it each year. To Hoosiers, it’s simply our airport. But to the passengers who take the annual Airports Council International World Airports Service Quality Customer Experience Awards survey to determine the top airports in North America, the Indy airport is a standout around the globe. And that kind of reputation is crucial when Indianapolis is looking to attract large opportunities. “Our reputation among travelers as the best in North America is a big plus when working to attract large events, conferences and sports championships,” said Megan Carrico, senior director of public affairs with the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “In turn, our partners who compete to bring these opportunities to the city can speak with confirmed confidence about our ability to handle peak travel days, severe weather and so forth – and yet still provide an outstanding customer experience for the 10 million-plus passengers who pass through the Indy airport year after year.” The ACI’s awards survey measures over 30 key performance indicators via passenger feedback based on their experience at the airport on a five-point scale ranging from poor (1) to excellent (5). Passengers gave the Indy airport high marks on the airport atmosphere, along with their experiences specific to arriving at the airport, check-in, security screening, gate areas and wayfinding throughout the airport. In the 2025 survey, the Indy airport achieved not only the Best Airport status in its category of airports accommodating 5 million to 15 million passengers, but it was also named the Best Airport for Easiest Airport Journey in North America. World-class staff is the secret sauce. Passengers also gave the Indy airport high marks for providing a relaxed feeling, and for its overall staff service. IAA Executive Director Mario Rodriguez says the staff is the secret sauce to providing a winning, world-class customer experience. “IND has a phenomenal staff who understands the goal is no longer simply providing service but, instead, providing an exceptional overall customer experience,” said Rodriguez. “Our staff is the differentiator for IND among other airports around the world. They have both the technical depth and operational expertise to anticipate and plan for the unexpected as travel almost always provides. And yet they also genuinely care about how the journey through the airport affects travelers and their families when they’re here. That’s the balanced equation for providing world-class customer experience.” Features and amenities like the recent parking garage expansion, public art galleries throughout the terminal, new restaurants featuring local brands, sensory and nursing rooms and pet relief areas are all part of making the airport journey easier and memorable. While the ACI’s award is a gold-standard measurement of airports’ service status around the globe, the Indy airport has also been recognized eight times as best in customer satisfaction among medium-sized airports in North America by J.D. Power – including in 2025. “Your passengers have spoken and recognized the successful efforts of your team in providing outstanding customer experience,” Justin Erbacci, ACI World director general, told the Indy airport. “Congratulations to your entire airport community—you make us proud!” To learn more about the ACI World ASQ awards, click here. ###