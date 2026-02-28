Board-certified family medicine physician joins Franciscan Physician Network in Crown Point

CROWN POINT, Ind. – Board-certified family medicine physician Julie Mora, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Crown Point.

Dr. Mora earned her medical degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine. She completed her residency in family medicine at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill.

Her clinical interests include chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension; obesity medicine; preventative medicine and women’s health.

In addition to English, Dr. Mora is also fluent in Spanish.

Dr. Mora is accepting new patients for in-person visits at the Franciscan Physician Network Crown Point Health Center at Franciscan Point, located at 12800 Mississippi Parkway. Virtual visits are also available.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (219) 663-7000.