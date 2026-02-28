Indy Airport Unveils State Fairgrounds’ Pop Culture Exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 26, 2026) — Indianapolis International Airport (IND) has opened its newest cultural exhibition with Pop Culture and the Indiana State Fairgrounds: The Thomas Fontaine Collection. The display highlights more than three decades of iconic performances, rare memorabilia and Hoosier cultural moments that unfolded at the historic Indiana State Fairgrounds. The exhibition, on display now through July 9, 2026, features items from the private collection of Indianapolis-based historian and collector Thomas Fontaine. Fontaine’s collection spans more than 6,000 pieces of contemporary popular culture. This display includes rare programs, autographs, photographs, and more from performing artists such as the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, the Beach Boys, the Jackson 5, and the Dave Clark Five, as well as early ABA Indiana Pacers artifacts. “This is a tremendous collection that powerfully reflects the creativity, history and cultural energy that make this state and its people special,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “When millions of travelers pass through IND over the next six months, we want them to see this exhibit and feel connected to the Hoosier story.” A rare look at Indiana’s pop culture milestones Before the era of Market Square Arena and the Hoosier Dome, the Indiana State Fairgrounds Coliseum and Grandstand were the state’s premier entertainment venue. With 10,000 seats and strong ties to local radio, the Fairgrounds’ venues became a cultural hub for generations of Hoosiers. “This collection has been a labor of love for most of my life, because I’ve always loved the stories behind these pieces — the artists, the fans, and the Fairgrounds moments that shaped so many Hoosier memories,” said Fontaine. “Seeing this history find a new audience at IND and knowing how many people may discover, or rediscover, a piece of Indiana’s story is a real joy.” Highlights featured in the exhibit include: Memorabilia from the Beatles’ 1964 Indiana State Fair concerts, the only stop on their U.S. tours where they performed two shows in two different venues on the same day.

Ringo Starr’s concert-used drumstick, thrown into the crowd during the 5 p.m. Coliseum show and preserved by a local fan for decades.

The Beach Boys’ 1964 appearance, including a full set of autographs and firsthand fan documentation.

Rare programs and memorabilia from Sonny and Cher, David Cassidy, Johnny Cash, the Osmonds, Jimi Hendrix, the Jackson 5 and other State Fair favorites.

Historic artifacts from the ABA Indiana Pacers, including one of the earliest known signed 1968–69 Press Radio & TV Guides and original game ticket stubs.

Autographs from music legends gone too soon, including Janis Joplin and Keith Moon of The Who, paired with stories of their Indianapolis performances. The exhibit also recognizes the work of the Indiana Music History Project, which Fontaine co-founded to preserve and promote Indiana’s musical heritage through archival collections, digital preservation and oral history initiatives. “Tom has invested years preserving the stories that make the State Fairgrounds such an important part of Indiana’s cultural fabric,” said Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair executive director. “And with millions of travelers moving through the Indy airport, it’s heartwarming to know this history will touch people from all over the country and the world as we mark America’s 250th year.” Honoring Indiana’s cultural history — and a milestone year for America As the United States prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of its founding, the exhibit offers a timely reflection on how American music and popular culture have shaped — and been shaped by — the nation’s growth. Indiana’s role in that story is reflected in the artists, fans, and cultural moments represented throughout the exhibit. “This exhibit is a great fit for IND because it highlights a part of Indiana that so many people remember and care about,” said Megan Carrico, IAA senior director of public affairs. “As we recognize America’s 250th birthday, exhibits like this help visitors understand who we are and what has shaped life here, and we’re proud to share that history in such a visible way.” The Indy airport’s arts and culture program features permanent art pieces and rotating exhibits throughout the terminal, making it one of the most‑visited places to experience art in Indiana. The airport partners with local and regional organizations to showcase work that reflects Indiana’s people, heritage and creative expression. These installations help create a welcoming, visually engaging environment for travelers and offer an immediate sense of Indianapolis and the communities the airport serves. The current exhibitions reflect additional moments in American history, including an extensive display of Tuskegee Airmen artifacts in partnership with NOLAWORLD and the Indy Arts Council, a reflection on Indiana aviation heroes, and a history wall featuring key milestones and journeys of the Indianapolis Colts. For more on the airport’s award-winning arts and culture program, visit http://www.ind.com/publicart.