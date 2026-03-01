Gardening for Biodiversity-Basics and Beyond for planting with Northwest Indiana Green Drinks and Save the Dunes
Join Leslie Shad, former Board Member of National Wildlife Federation, and Kathy Sipple, Resilience Coordinator of Earth Charter Indiana, to discover ways we humans can work together to create “corridors of care” for wildlife, especially for pollinators, to help them thrive.
Their presentation “Gardening for Biodiversity: Basics and Beyond of Planting for Pollinators” will explain how to ready your soil and set plants, resist “cleaning up” your yard, protect existing wildlife and attract more to your garden, and help become the first state ever to be recognized by the National Wildlife Federation as a Community Wildlife Habitat.
Northwest Indiana Green Drinks will meet on Thursday, March 5th, 6:30 pm CT, at Save the Dunes Facebook Live or via Zoom. Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86172331595
For questions and more information: em@savedunes.org .