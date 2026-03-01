Join Leslie Shad, former Board Member of National Wildlife Federation, and Kathy Sipple, Resilience Coordinator of Earth Charter Indiana, to discover ways we humans can work together to create “corridors of care” for wildlife, especially for pollinators, to help them thrive.

Join Leslie Shad, former Board Member of National Wildlife Federation, and Kathy Sipple, Resilience Coordinator of Earth Charter Indiana, to discover ways we humans can work together to create “corridors of care” for wildlife, especially for pollinators, to help them thrive.