State Rep. Jim Pressel’s (R-Rolling Prairie) legislation prioritizing Hoosier road safety by cracking down on illegal immigrants holding Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) is going to the governor for consideration as a new law.

In the last six months, seven people in Indiana were killed in traffic incidents caused by illegal immigrants holding CDLs. Pressel said this legislation would take action against dangerous and illegal drivers exploiting the CDL licensure process and set a precedent for other states.

“These illegal drivers pose a serious danger on our roads, and it needs to stop,” Pressel said. “We owe it to Hoosiers and everyone who uses our roads to ensure those who drive these large vehicles are properly licensed and understand our laws.”

House Enrolled Act 1200 requires individuals holding CDLs to demonstrate English proficiency, ensuring they understand traffic signs and law enforcement safety instruction. The bill makes it a Level 6 felony for individuals who present false records or lack proper documentation for their CDL and allows the BMV to revoke licenses of illegal immigrants. It also establishes civil penalties for businesses that hire illegal aliens to drive commercial vehicles.

