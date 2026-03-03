Spring Prescribed Fires Planned for Indiana Dunes National Park underway according to the Indiana Dunes National Park FACEBOOK page

Spring Prescribed Fires Planned for Indiana Dunes National Park underway according to the Indiana Dunes National Park at the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, on North Lake Street near Gary’s Miller neighborhood, 16 acres will be burned to maintain defensible space around the facility. Defensible space is a buffer of reduced or modified vegetation designed to slow or halt the spread of wildfire, protect structures, and improve firefighter safety.

Prescribed fire at Indiana Dunes National Park is an essential element in the park’s long-term natural resources restoration goals. Fire helps remove invasive species, open tree canopies and increase wildlife habitat. It is also used to reduce the risk of wildfire by removing accumulated fuels before a wildfire can occur.

Residents of Lake and Porter Counties may sign up to receive prescribed fire notifications through the Smart911 system. Visit www.smart911.com to register for this free service, which provides emergency notifications, a private 911 safety profile, and a vulnerable needs registry. The National Park also announces prescribed fire activity on its Facebook page, www.facebok.com/IndianaDunesNPS.

More information on programs or projects at Indiana Dunes National Park, is available by phoning the visitor center’s information line at 219-395-1882, on the park’s website, the National Park Service app, and the park’s Facebook page.

Image: NPS Graphic

Description: Map showing the 16-acre Miller Woods 7 prescribed fire area in Indiana Dunes National Park, with the burn perimeter outlined in red near residential streets.