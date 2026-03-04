I-65 to have overnight lane closures in Lake County starting at 8pm on Thursday

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co Inc will conduct overnight lane closures on I-65 between U.S. 30 and I-94 for permanent pavement marking work after construction in the area in 2025.

Overnight lane closures will first occur from approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5 to 5 a.m. Friday, March 6 to remove temporary pavement markings that were in place for road construction operations. The two right lanes will be closed in each direction.

Permanent pavement markings will then be painted over the course of two evenings beginning on or after Monday, March 16, with overnight lane closures during the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The two right lanes will be closed the first night and the two left lanes will be closed the second night. Pavement markings are weather sensitive so the painting schedule is subject to change.

Pavement markings also need to be applied at certain temperature thresholds based on the product. When construction such as this pavement patching and bridge work on I-65 extend into late fall, permanent pavement markings are often not conducted until temperatures begin to rise again at the end of winter.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest

X (formerly Twitter): @INDOTNorthwest

TrafficWise: 511in.org

Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play Store for Android