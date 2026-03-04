NIPSCO Offers Winter Bill Support Through March 31 Measures include waived late and reconnect fees and paused disconnections for nonpayment
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Winter energy bills can put real pressure on household budgets, and the recent extreme weather has been especially challenging for many. To help residential customers manage their bills and stay connected, Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) is offering temporary support measures through March 31.
The temporary measures include:
• Waived late fees and reconnect fees
• Paused service disconnections for nonpayment
• Reduced reconnect deposits for gas customers
“These temporary support measures complement existing assistance and billing options available to NIPSCO customers,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “Every customer’s situation is unique, and our teams are here to help customers review their bills, answer questions and explore available support options.”
NIPSCO offers payment plans, budget billing and income-eligible assistance programs for customers. Customers are encouraged to visit NIPSCO.com/FinancialSupport or call 1-800-464-7726 to explore options.