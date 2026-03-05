Bowl for the Cure marks 25 years of raising funds for Franciscan Health breast cancer patients

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – A record number of nearly 200 bowlers clad in pink recently gathered at Olympia Lanes in Michigan City to celebrate 25 years of support for Franciscan Health Michigan City breast cancer patients.

The Michigan City United States Bowling Congress Bowling Association, which sponsors the event, has raised more than $130,000 in the last 18 years alone.

Cheryl Hale, chairwoman of Bowl for the Cure, said she hoped this year’s event would add another $20,000.

“This is dear to me,” said Hale, who has been involved in the event for 23 years. “Helping somebody in need when they’re going through breast cancer is what this is all about.”

Isidro Arce of Michigan City and his family bowl at the alley regularly. When Hale mentioned Bowl for the Cure three years ago, he knew his family could bring in players and funds. This year Hale recognized him as one of the event’s top supporters.

“I have people with me today who have had breast cancer touch their lives,” Arce said. “It’s fun getting everyone together to raise money for a great cause and helping something bigger than yourself.”

Ed Bildhauser of Michigan City is the general manager for Olympia Lanes, which donates the space and lanes for the event. He said he looks forward to hosting the event annually.

“It is such a good feeling,” Bildhauser said. “The outpouring of support with everyone giving so generously just warms your heart. We’re more than happy to help.”

Franciscan Health Michigan City Nurse Breast Navigator Amy Johnson BSN, RN, CPHQ, said the event truly makes a difference in the lives of local breast cancer patients, with 100% of the proceeds assisting those in need. Johnson said a new breast cancer treatment handbook for men and the new Know Your Lemons self-exam awareness campaign are both funded by Bowl for the Cure donations.

“It means everything,” Johnson said. “We are able to provide comfort bags to anybody newly diagnosed, too. We are so blessed to be able to use the money for food cards, gas cards, wigs, compression garments, whatever is needed.”

Johnson said Hale is, “an amazing person.”

“She has spearheaded this and just run with it,” Johnson said. “She cares and has made this an amazing event.”

Johnson leads a somber start to the event during a candlelight memorial, reading the names of breast cancer patients lost over the last year before the bowling begins.

Debbie Tatum, director of development for the Franciscan Health Foundation of Northern Indiana, said the event is always inspirational.

“We can’t thank the MCUSBCBA enough for their generosity, especially their generosity of spirit,” Tatum said. “They truly care about the community and about our patients battling breast cancer. Their care and concern shines through their philanthropy.”

Information on how to donate to the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Michigan City Mammography Department/Breast Cancer Fund is available online at fran.care/giving-northern or by calling Tatum at (219) 661-3404.