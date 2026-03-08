Sugar Camp Days -St. Joseph County Parks from 8am-3pm

Save the date for the 53rd annual Sugar Camp Days and join us in celebration of the end of winter! Watch sap cook into sweet syrup in the Sugar House, tour the Sugar Bush, observe indigenous and pioneer methods of maple syrup and maple sugar, enjoy a pancake and sausage breakfast (a New Carlisle Lion’s Club fundraiser), purchase homemade baked goods made with pure maple syrup, try maple kettle corn and cotton candy, enjoy family music, and so much more! Most vendors are cash only. No ATM on site. For more information visit: www.sjcparks.org.