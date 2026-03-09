TWO AMAZING TRIBUTES IN ONE NIGHT!
Get your tickets now for a mammoth Classic Rock show as E 5 C 4 P 3 – The Journey Tribute and Best of Times – A Tribute to STYX share the Civic Auditorium stage on Friday, March 13.
Formed in 1993, E5C4P3 has traveled nationwide and paid tribute to one of Rock history’s most beloved bands, performing for hundreds of thousands of fans. The band covers the music with a note-for-note accuracy that is second to none and performs each show with the high-energy excitement of a real Journey concert as well as visually recreating the essence of early ’80s Journey.
Best of Times, the nation’s most authentic tribute to the music of Styx, brings all of the band’s iconic hits to life. From “Come Sail Away” to “Renegade,” you won’t want to miss this powerful performance.
Floor options start at $30, Balcony seats just $20. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 6:30. Purchase tickets at https://ticketscandy.com/…/e5c4p3-journey-tribute-and…. Tickets also available at the Civic Auditorium Office. #Journey #Styx #CivicRock