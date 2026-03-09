Grant was sentenced to 66 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. According to documents in the case, Grant was pulled over in Michigan City for speeding. After an officer asked for his license and registration, Grant drove away from the traffic stop and led police on a pursuit for about a mile and a half before jumping out of his car and running away from police. When they caught up to him, officers found that Grant was carrying a loaded pistol with a 20-round extended magazine. Grant has prior felony convictions including unlawful transfer of a firearm and resisting law enforcement, and he was therefore prohibited from possessing the firearm in this case.