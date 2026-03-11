NWI Reeling: “Direct Hit” Tornadoes and Record-Breaking Hail Ravage Region

LAKE VILLAGE, IN — A violent line of severe storms exploded across Northwest Indiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, unleashing a barrage of “softball-sized” hail and destructive tornadoes. From Newton County to the shores of LaPorte, communities are waking up to a landscape of leveled homes, shattered glass, and a massive recovery effort.

The atmospheric setup was “highly volatile,” fueled by unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s before a sharp cold front triggered the cell’s development.

“Direct Hit” on Lake Village and Knox

The evening’s devastation began shortly after 6:30 p.m. when a confirmed tornado crossed from Kankakee County, Illinois, into Newton County, Indiana. The town of Lake Village bore the brunt of the initial strike.

“Multiple homes have been destroyed. Lake Village took a direct hit,” said Lake Township Fire Chief Rob Churchill. “Please stay away from the area to allow first responders to do their jobs.”

As the line tracked east at roughly 20 mph, the National Weather Service issued a rare Tornado Emergency for Knox in Starke County—the first such declaration in the United States for 2026. Radar confirmed a “large and extremely dangerous” wedge tornado moved directly over the city. Additional rotation signatures prompted warnings across Jasper, Porter, and LaPorte counties, with a separate touchdown confirmed near North Judson.

Record-Shattering Hail

While the tornadoes leveled structures, the accompanying hail was historically significant.

Kankakee, IL: Reported stones measuring 5.2 inches in diameter, a potential new state record.

Northwest Indiana: Residents in Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties described the sound of hail as “rocks being thrown at full speed.”

Damage: The “softball-sized” chunks of ice were capable of penetrating roofs and shattering windshields, leading insurance experts to predict one of the costliest weather events in the region’s history.

Emergency Response and Casualties

Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot reported several injuries across the region, though, miraculously, no fatalities had been confirmed as of late Tuesday night. However, the sheer volume of calls for downed power lines and blocked roads briefly overwhelmed 911 dispatch centers.

Shelter Information: Emergency shelters have been established for those displaced by the storm, including:

North Newton Junior High School (Newton County)

Local facilities in Jasper County and Knox

The Aftermath: A 50-Degree Plummet

As the sun rises on Wednesday, the severe threat has diminished, but a new weather challenge arrives. The National Weather Service warns of a “weather whiplash,” with temperatures expected to drop nearly 50 degrees by Thursday morning.

Utility crews are working around the clock to restore power to tens of thousands of customers, while NWS survey teams deploy today to officially rate the tornadoes’ intensity and confirm hail measurements.

PHOTO CREDIT: Storm Chaser Client Hendricks IV