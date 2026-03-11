Here is the latest from the OTT Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City regarding Susan M. Borton, Jerry L. Blacksten, Warren L. Sampson, and Anthony James Williams Susan M. Borton July 27, 1955 – March 5, 2026 Susan M. Borton, 70, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 2:15 a.m. at Life Care Center of Michigan City. A celebration of life will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2026 at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #75, 416 US 20, Michigan City, IN 46360. Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements. To sign the guest book and leave condolences online, please visit www.otthaverstock.com. Derald James Borton #wims *****************************************************************************************

Jerry L. Blacksten

March 11, 1936 – March 8, 2026

Jerry L. Blacksten, 89, of Michigan City, Indiana, went to be with his

wife, Nancy, and with Jesus on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 8:50 a.m. at

Aperion Care in Michigan City, Indiana.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14,

2026 at Faith City Assembly of God, 1314 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan

City, IN with Pastor Geoff Safirt officiating. Visitation will be from

12:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Burial

will be held at a later date at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan

City, IN. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St.,

Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements.

To sign the guest book and leave condolences online, please visit our

****************************************************************************