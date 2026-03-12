The National Weather Service out of Chicago and Northern Indiana have completed preliminary surveys of Tuesday’s night’s supercell thunderstorms. It produced three tornadoes. Keeping everyone in our thoughts and prayers.

First Tornado An EF-3 with peak winds of 150 mph, it moved from Kankakee, Illinois, to Lake Village, Indiana, and then to Roselawn, Indiana, before briefly lifting. The width and length are yet to be determined.

Second Tornado EF-1 on the ground for a short time from Stoutsberg to Dunns Bridge with peak winds of 110mph. Length and width to be determined. It lifted for 3 miles before touching back down into the third tornado.