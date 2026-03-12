The National Weather Service out of Chicago and Northern Indiana have completed preliminary surveys of Tuesday’s night’s supercell thunderstorms. It produced three tornadoes. Keeping everyone in our thoughts and prayers.
First Tornado
An EF-3 with peak winds of 150 mph, it moved from Kankakee, Illinois, to Lake Village, Indiana, and then to Roselawn, Indiana, before briefly lifting. The width and length are yet to be determined.
Second Tornado
EF-1 on the ground for a short time from Stoutsberg to Dunns Bridge with peak winds of 110mph. Length and width to be determined. It lifted for 3 miles before touching back down into the third tornado.
Third Tornado
EF-2 with peak winds of 115mph. This tornado started near Lomax, Indiana, and continued northeast to Knox, Indiana. It was on the ground for almost 15 miles, with a massive width of 1,000 yards or a half mile.