Yesterday morning Deputy Ken Etchison responded to a parcel of property located in the 6800 north block of SR 39 regarding a civil matter. The property owned advised Deputy Etchison that 44-year-old Charles J. WILSON expressed his intentions of staying on the property even though he was no longer authorized to do so. A computer check determined WILSON was a wanted person by authorities in Porter County for felony resisting law enforcement (RLE).

Deputies arrived at the property and converged on a recreational trailer (RV) known to be where WILSON had been residing. Deputies made contact with an occupant of the RV who confirmed that WILSON was still located inside. All attempts to establish communication with WILSON failed.

Several additional deputies arrived at the property to assist. A chemical agent was introduced into the RV by a tactical deputy. A very short time later WILSON emerged from the RV and was taken into custody.

WILSON was transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ).

A search warrant for the RV was applied for and obtained. Upon execution of the search warrant, a 9mm semi-automatic Springfield Armory XDM pistol was recovered.

WILSON was arrested for the following offenses:

• Possession of Firearm by SVF, L4 Felony • RLE, Class A Misdemeanor • Hold – Porter County Warrant

WILSON remains housed in the LCJ and is being held without bond.

Assisting: Captain Derek J. Allen, Dallas Smythe and Andrew Hahn, Sergeant Wade Wallace, Deputies Troy Ryan, Justin Phillips, William Masterson III, Jon Samuelson, Ryan Doperalski, Jacob Payne, and Jared Buford