The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office says a 50-year-old man lost his life following a crash early Friday in Center Township.
At 4:17 a.m., deputies responded to U.S. 35 in rural Center Township for a single vehicle personal injury crash. A deputy located the crash scene on U.S. 35 north of Stonehedge Way. The initial on-scene investigation completed by the deputy and assisting deputies determined a 2006 Hummer had been traveling southbound on US 35 when the vehicle left the west side of the roadway, traveled along a grass covered shoulder area, contacted a gravel surface, and went airborne before coming to rest.
The driver was identified as 50-year-old Jose A. Jenkins of La Porte. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female passenger and three juvenile passengers were all transported from the scene for treatment.
U.S. 35 was closed for an extended period of time for the crash investigation.