At 4:17 a.m., deputies responded to U.S. 35 in rural Center Township for a single vehicle personal injury crash. A deputy located the crash scene on U.S. 35 north of Stonehedge Way. The initial on-scene investigation completed by the deputy and assisting deputies determined a 2006 Hummer had been traveling southbound on US 35 when the vehicle left the west side of the roadway, traveled along a grass covered shoulder area, contacted a gravel surface, and went airborne before coming to rest.