The City of Michigan City has announced details for the 2026 Spring Clean-Up Program, giving residents several opportunities to dispose of unwanted items, reduce household clutter, and help keep neighborhoods clean.

The annual program includes curbside bulky item collection and the Waste Not, Want Not airport drop-off program, designed to make spring cleaning safe, organized, and environmentally responsible.

Curbside Spring Clean-Up Collection

Residents may place bulky items and furniture at the curb during their scheduled Spring Clean-Up week, based on their normal garbage pickup day.

2026 Spring Clean-Up Schedule

Normal Garbage Day Spring Clean-Up Week Monday March 23 – March 28 Tuesday March 30 – April 3 Wednesday April 6 – April 10 Thursday April 13 – April 17 Friday April 20 – April 24

Curbside Collection Guidelines

To ensure safe and efficient pickup:

Bulky items and furniture must be placed at the curb , not in alleyways.

, not in alleyways. Items must be placed by the Sunday before your pickup week .

. Items should be placed away from trees, power lines, vehicles, mailboxes, and other obstructions so collection equipment can safely reach them.

so collection equipment can safely reach them. Items must not block sidewalks, roadways, or create traffic hazards for pedestrians or drivers.

for pedestrians or drivers. Bulky items should be placed in one organized pile whenever possible to allow crews to safely and efficiently collect materials.

Airport Drop-Off Program

“Waste Not, Want Not” Spring Clean-Up Campaign

As part of an ongoing effort to help residents responsibly dispose of unwanted household items, Michigan City will again host the Waste Not, Want Not drop-off program at the Michigan City Municipal Airport – Phillips Field.

The program provides residents with an opportunity to safely dispose of approved household items while helping reduce illegal dumping across the community.

Drop-Off Dates and Times

All drop-off days are 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Wednesdays

April 1

April 8

April 15

Saturdays

April 4

April 11

April 18

Location

Michigan City Municipal Airport – Phillips Field

1300 North Highway 212, Michigan City, Indiana 46360

Accepted Items

Residents may bring the following items:

Furniture (chairs, tables, shelves)

Mattresses and box springs

Toys, books, and games

Kitchenware (pots, pans, dishes)

Small household appliances (microwaves, toasters, vacuums)

Yard tools and equipment

Bicycles and sports gear

Tires (limit 4 per household — residential only)

Not Accepted

The drop-off site will NOT accept:

Hazardous materials (paint, chemicals, batteries)

Construction debris (drywall, bricks, concrete, lumber)

Large appliances (refrigerators, washers, dryers)

Medical waste or sharps

Yard waste (brush, limbs, shrubs, or trees)

Items from contractors or businesses

Important Drop-Off Rules

Michigan City ID is required.

Commercial or business disposal is not permitted.

Residents must provide their own transportation.

Vehicles not permitted at the drop-off site include:

Box trucks over 16 feet

Trailers over 16 feet

Flatbed, utility, dump, or semi-trucks

Vehicles containing non-verifiable contents

Compost Collection Information

Seasonal compost collection will return later this spring. Additional details and program guidelines will be announced closer to the start of the compost season.

Residents are encouraged to watch City communication channels for updates.

Reminder on Illegal Dumping

Illegal dumping is strictly prohibited in Michigan City.

It is illegal to throw, place, leave, or deposit garbage or refuse on any street, sidewalk, public property, or private property except in approved collection containers. Violations may result in criminal charges. Property owners and occupants are responsible for maintaining their premises free of garbage and debris.

Regular Garbage Collection Reminders

Residents should also keep the following guidelines in mind for normal trash service:

Containers must be placed out by 7:00 AM on collection day .

. Containers may only be set out 24 hours before pickup and must be removed within 24 hours after collection .

and must be removed . Only City-issued garbage containers may be used.

may be used. All garbage must be placed inside the container with the lid closed .

. Items placed outside the container will not be collected .

. Containers should not be moved from their assigned address.

For additional information about the Spring Clean-Up program, residents may contact the Michigan City Refuse Department at (219) 873-1530.