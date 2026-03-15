HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) announced today that its athletics teams will compete as the PNW Lions, effective July 1, 2026. The shift is based on input from students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members, who indicated strong attachment to the university’s distinctive “Leo the Lion” mascot representing the university community’s grit and determination.

“As PNW celebrates its 10th year, we proudly reflect on how we continue to change students’ lives through nationally recognized academics, unique applied research opportunities, high-level NCAA Division II competition, unparalleled local economic impact, and so much more. We are excited to share a strengthened and unified institutional identity that shows the incredible forward momentum of Purdue University Northwest,” said PNW Chancellor Kenneth C. Holford. “As PNW Lions, our students, faculty and staff charge forward through any challenge and make impactful differences for our region’s communities and beyond.”

The lion name and imagery captures the student body’s resilience and heart as members persist to their degrees and the spirit of the more than 530 high-achieving PNW student-athletes. The transition is informed by institutional research on PNW brand equity among stakeholders and coincides with the university’s 10th anniversary celebration.

PNW Athletics has grown to include more than 530 student-athletes who compete across 23 teams, including 18 administered under NCAA Division II. PNW student-athletes have recorded 10 years of academic excellence. The same spirit of strength and dynamism is exhibited in the university community, where members are supported through a student-centric focus that unlocks potential for achieving academic and career goals.

About Purdue University Northwest

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a student-centered university that transforms lives through innovative education, impactful research and community engagement. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW is recognized as a First Gen Forward Network Leader and an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University. PNW advances the socioeconomic mobility of its students and positively impacts regional development. For more information, visit pnw.edu.