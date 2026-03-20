Press Release by La Porte Community School Corporation

The La Porte Community School Corporation (LPCSC) announced that Dr. Benjamin Tonagel, currently serving as Assistant Superintendent of Student Learning, was approved for the Assistant Superintendent position at Duneland School Corporation during their board meeting on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Dr. Tonagel will leave LPCSC at the end of the current school year to begin his new role at Duneland School Corporation for the 2026–2027 academic year.

Dr. Tonagel has served the La Porte community for 13 years, bringing more than 20 years of educational experience to his work. He served as Principal of La Porte High School before becoming Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education, then stepped into the role of Assistant Superintendent of Student Learning at the start of the 2025–2026 school year. Throughout his tenure as Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Tonagel oversaw K–12 schools and their principals, directed the district’s strategic plan and teaching and learning initiatives, managed federal and competitive grant programs, and launched the district’s first online school.

“Dr. Tonagel has been an invaluable part of our leadership team, and he has built a strong foundation in student learning that will continue to benefit our community for years to come,” said Dr. Sandra Wood, Superintendent. “We are committed to building on that work as we move forward, and we wish him every success in his new role.”

Dr. Wood stressed that maintaining stability is the top priority. “I will collaborate closely with our leadership team to ensure the district’s operations remain steady during this transition,” she added.

“As a proud Slicer graduate, it has been a true privilege to serve as Principal of La Porte High School and as Assistant Superintendent. I am deeply grateful for the relationships built, the experiences shared, and the opportunity to support continued growth and improvements in La Porte’s schools,” said Dr. Tonagel.

The district will assess its leadership structure and next steps in the coming months, keeping the community informed throughout the process. Dr. Wood and the leadership team are committed to a seamless transition of responsibilities before the next school year, ensuring continuity of operations for the district.