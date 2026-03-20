Michiana Humane Society will have their next Feeding Hope donation pet food drive on March 24.

“People who contact Michiana Humane Society for help and people visiting the food pantry at Trinity Episcopal Church Michigan City benefit from your donations. Our amazing volunteers pick up the donations for Feeding Hope and are distributed to families in our community,” Michiana Humane Society said on their Facebook page.

The event will be until 12:00pm CT on March 24. They will be collecting unopened bags of dry kibble and unopened cans of wet food for cats and dogs.

“You may drop items off at Michiana Humane Society or if you are shopping at Brandt’s Old Fashion Emporium, you can purchase pet food from them or give them a call to order, and they will hold it for us until pick-up,” MHS said.

You may also purchase them from their Wishlist via Amazon and the link can be found on the Michiana Humane Society’s Facebook page.