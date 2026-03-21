Press Release, La Porte County Sheriff’s Office:

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of a 16-year-old juvenile following a several month-long criminal investigation.

On December 19, 2025, Detective Alex Pishkur – a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, received an investigative assignment through the ICAC Data System. He began reviewing the information and soon discovered concerning videos and images believed to be that of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Over the course of the next several weeks and months, Detective Pishkur applied for, received, and executed several search warrants to Google and the social media platforms of Snapchat and X (formerly Twitter). As a result of the information received in return, he identified a rural La Porte County juvenile as the suspect. By mid-March Detective Pishkur had established probable cause to arrest the juvenile.

Earlier today the juvenile was located, arrested, taken to the Sheriff’s Office, and later to the La Porte County Juvenile Services Center. The juvenile was arrested for the following offenses:

Conspiracy to Commit Rape, L3 Felony

Seven Counts of Child Exploitation, L4 Felony

Six Counts of Possession of CSAM, L5 Felony

Four Counts of Exploitation, L5 Felony

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.

Assisting: Detective Derrick Deck

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.