The Portage Police Department on Friday stated that a resident reported that they received a phone call from someone claiming to be a Portage Police Officer who was working with Homeland Security.

PPD said the caller even used the name of an actual PPD officer and told the victim there was a warrant for their arrest and demanded the victim provide their banking information in order to have the warrant recalled.

“Just as a reminder, no legitimate police officer will ask for your banking information or attempt to have you transfer funds through some other electronic means in order to have an arrest warrant recalled,” PPD stated on its Facebook page.