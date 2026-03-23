MICHIGAN CITY, IN – March 19, 2026 – The spring semester has been a symphony of success for the Michigan City Area Schools music departments. The dedication of both students and teachers has opened the door to numerous opportunities and honors.

The most recent high school department news comes from the chorus, who competed at ISSMA Vocal Jazz held at Portage High School on March 7. The newly created Vocal Jazz ensemble received a Gold rating from all three judges for their first performance. This is the first time in school history.

Several Michigan City High School choir and band students advanced to the state level of ISSMA Solo and Ensemble competitions following regionals, the majority of participants earning gold and/or highest distinction.

On Saturday, February 21, 11 MCHS choral students travelled to Perry Meridian High School in Indianapolis.

Madisyn Moye and Jen Serrano both received Silver Ratings for their solo performances. Paige Merrill, Maddy Parry, and Ashlynn Bright all received Gold Ratings for their solo performances. Younha Seppyes received a Gold rating With Distinction for her solo performance.

The ensemble composed of Alyssa Tracy, Ashlynn Bright, Paige Merrill, Maddy Parry, Ella Hefner, Younha Seppyes, Amarah Spikes, Jasmine Ford, and Nia Wilkins received a Gold rating for their ensemble performance.

The following weekend, on Saturday, February 28, MCHS band students competed at various high schools in Indianapolis. Woodwind and brass musicians competed at North Central High School, percussionists visited Westfield Middle School, and violinist Lia Black headed to Northview Middle School. Students represented MCHS well, scoring 12 Golds and 3 Silver awards overall.

Soloists Lia Black (Violin), Jada Mckendree (Clarinet), and Weston Smith (Trombone) received Gold with distinction for their performances.

Andrew Deleon (Trumpet), Torey Morris (Bass Clarinet), Makenna Nowatzke (Tenor Sax), Kenneth Oviatt (Alto Sax), Josh Pratt (Bass Clarinet), and Julianna Wolford (Clarinet) struck gold for their solos. Arianna Lemons scored silver for her Alto Sax performance.

The Mallet trio, composed of Jimmy Biela, Rhianna Fisher, and Makayla Sardon, earned not only a Gold with Distinction but also a perfect score!

Two other trios also earned Gold with Distinction: the Mixed Woodwind Trio, Jada Mckendree, Makenna Nowatzke, and Torey Morris, and the Trombone trio, Katie Branch, Weston Smith, and David Symons.

Arianna Lemons, Jada Mckendree, Makenna Nowatzke, and Kenneth Oviatt earned a silver for their Sax quartet. The mixed woodwind ensemble, Arianna Lemons, Josh Pratt, Athena Roberts, and Julianna Wolford, received the same.

Beyond competition, students also had opportunities to perform in collegiate settings. Howlin’ Horns Pep Band, which consists of around 50 students and 14 middle schoolers, had the opportunity to perform at Calumet College of St. Joseph after the school’s head basketball coach, Jason Hawkins, approached band teacher Jacen Smith following an MCHS game, impressed by the sound of the pep band. The band was also invited by Bethel University to play at one of their basketball games this academic year.

Middle school musicians have seen big wins in their departments recently. Both the Barker and Krueger programs received a Middle School Music Grant from the Peter R. Marsh Foundation. This grant supports student performances for senior audiences and helps build meaningful community connections through music. The award will help purchase new music and choral supplies to keep the program growing.

The Middle School Music Grant was a result of their ongoing partnership with The Elms and the six community concerts they perform each year. Through this opportunity, our students continue building meaningful connections through music.

On Saturday, March 14, the Krueger Middle School Band received a Gold with Distinction in the ISSMA JME (Junior/Middle School/Elementary) Group IV Competition. Students worked incredibly hard over the past two months to earn this honor, which is awarded to only a few bands: those that receive near-perfect scores from all three judges.

Multiple schools participated in “Circle the State With Song” on February 28 at Hebron High School, a day-long clinical where they performed a show for their families at the end of the day. Barker 7th grader Addy Moore was selected from a large group of auditioners to present the opening solo of the finale “You Will Be Found.” Also from Barker were 8th graders Carson Gallas, Galaya Jackson, and Harper Willis. Representing 7th grade were Gabriella Benjamin, Emma Cogdill, Aria Mclemore, Jayna Shaw, Lily Schlabach, and Nariah Triplett.

Participants from Krueger include 8th graders Makayla Anderson, Patrick Gutierrez, Bellah Motley, Sammy Rojas, and Gabby Werdin, and 7th graders Leah Wallace and Bayleigh Woolsey.

Five Joy Elementary and 10 Pine Elementary students were also present at the “Circle the State with Song” event.

Together, these achievements highlight the continued excellence of MCAS music programs and the dedication of students and educators who bring them to life.

For more exciting music department updates, follow Michigan City Area Schools Music on Facebook!