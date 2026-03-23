Multi-platinum recording artist Uncle Kracker to headline La Porte LakeFest

La PORTE, IN (March 23, 2026) – The City of La Porte announced today that world-famous recording artist Uncle Kracker will headline this summer’s LakeFest, according to Park Superintendent and LakeFest Committee Chair Mark Schreiber.

The “Follow Me” and “Smile” performer will play a free live show on Saturday, July 25, at the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater in Fox Park. The show will be preceded by a pair of opening acts to be announced at a later date.

Uncle Kracker’s career has included four albums in the Billboard Top 200, with his most notable single “Follow Me” clinching the #1 spot in four countries. His double-platinum duet with international country artist Kenny Chesney soared to the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks Chart. With a breezy sound that blends country, pop, and rock spiked with a splash of hip-hop, Schreiber said Uncle Kracker is the perfect fit for this lakeside show.

“In our search for a headliner, we were looking for an artist that feels like summer – and Uncle Kracker fits the bill perfectly,” Schreiber said. “With a long catalogue of hits that people know and love, we know this show will be hit for fans of all ages. We’re excited to see the community come together for what’s sure to be an incredible night along the lake.”

While there isn’t a bad seat in the park, Schreiber said a limited number of Premium Front Stage Passes will be available for sale for those individuals looking to get a little closer to the action. Passes will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 27, at laportelakefest.com. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on this concert and other LakeFest attractions, visit laportelakefest.com.

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