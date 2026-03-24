MICHIGAN CITY, IN – Michigan City Area Schools invites the community to a special moment in Barker Middle School history.

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 3:00 p.m., Barker Middle School will open a historic time capsule that was placed nearly 50 years ago.

The time capsule was created in 1976 during the United States Bicentennial, marking the 200th anniversary of the nation’s founding. Students placed the capsule in the courtyard outside the Barker library, with the year 2026 carved into the marker, anticipating the day it would be opened half a century later.

Community members, alumni, former staff, current staff, and students are invited to attend and discover what items students chose to preserve for the future.

The event will take place at Barker Middle School, 319 Barker Road, Michigan City, beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Michigan City Area Schools encourages those who attended Barker in the late 1970s and early 1980s to join the celebration and reconnect with this special piece of school history.