Annual Easter Egg Hunt INSIDE Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets this Saturday

Michigan City, IN– Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is pleased to announce the annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place this Saturday, March 28th at 12PM CDT. Celebrate the start of spring and the Easter season with free goodies for kids 12 and under, an exciting candy-filled egg hunt with over 2,000 eggs in total, and exclusive shopping offers throughout the day.

The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 12PM CDT in participating stores and continue until all eggs are found. Children can check in near Carter’s in the main courtyard to receive complimentary bags and gifts. The hunt will lead participants to a variety of stores; each hiding eggs filled with candy and with some stores hiding a “golden egg” for a special prize from their store.

What: Easter Egg Hunt inside participating stores

When: Saturday, March 28th at 12PM CDT

Where: Near Carter’s in the Main Courtyard

Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets, 601 Wabash Street, Michigan City, IN 46360