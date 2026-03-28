The road is expected to be closed for approximately 12 hours while INDOT crews clear debris from the tornado earlier this month. The equipment needed to complete this work will require a full road closure for safety purposes.

INDOT asks motorists to plan alternate routes. Through traffic should utilize other state routes such as State Road 10, State Road 14, U.S. 421 and U.S. 231. Local access will be maintained, but be alert for crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Local traffic should limit usage of State Road 49 as much as is possible.