State Road 49 will have traffic restrictions north of U.S. 20 to the Indiana Dunes State Park entrance beginning on or after Wednesday, April 1.

The right lane of northbound State Road 49 will be closed at the U.S. 20 bridge north to U.S. 12. This closure is for overhead signage installation. Once installed, overhead signage will better direct motorists to turn left on U.S. 12 for the National Park or to continue straight for the State Park.

Crews will also conduct patching and resurfacing operations north of U.S. 12 to the Indiana Dunes State Park entrance. Intermittent flagging operations will be utilized for these operations, with the roadway reduced to one lane in the location that work is taking place.

Road patching involves replacing to a farther depth than the resurfacing will. Areas with structural issues are identified and the road is replaced down to the base for durable, long-term repairs. When the full resurfacing is done, the area will still be resurfaced to ensure a smooth driving surface.