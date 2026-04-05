In Lake County, there will be lane closures on State Road 912/Cline Avenue between U.S. 12 and south of 15th Avenue beginning on or after Monday, April 6.

State Road 912 will be resurfaced through this area, as well as the on and off ramps at 169th/15th Avenue, U.S.12/20/5th Avenue and U.S. 20/Michigan Street, Gary Road, State Road 312/Chicago Avenue, and U.S. 12/Columbus Drive/Airport Road.

State Road 912 will maintain at least one lane of travel in each direction at all times. During phase one, northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane shifted to the left. Phase two will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction, with the inside left lanes closed and traffic utilizing the outside right lanes. Phase three will be a right lane closure for southbound traffic with the travel lane shifted to the left.

Ramps will be closed during resurfacing work. Multiple ramps include culvert replacement and/or pipe liner installation, which will require a two week closure. Ramps without this additional work will be closed for a week or less. The ramp from 15th Avenue to northbound State Road 912 and the ramp from northbound State Road 912 to 15th Avenue will both close for approximately two weeks beginning on or after Monday, April 13.

This project will also include full and partial depth patching, removal and replacement of guardrail treatments, and pavement markings. Work will be ongoing through the end of September.

Full and partial depth patching involves replacing to a farther depth than the resurfacing will. Areas with structural issues are identified and the road is replaced down to the base for durable, long-term repairs. When the full resurfacing is done, the area will still be resurfaced to ensure a smooth driving surface.