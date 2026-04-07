Patricia Kearney, 94, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at The Elms at Michigan City, Indiana.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2026, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 1010 Moore Road, Long Beach, Indiana, with Rev. Zach Glick officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington Street, Michigan City, Indiana 46360, is handling arrangements.

To sign the guestbook and leave condolences, please visit www.otthaverstock.com.