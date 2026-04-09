Captain Ed is retiring. Thank you Captain Ed’s Furniture & Mattress and family for everything that you have done for our Community and WIMS
From the Captain Ed’s Furniture and Mattress FACEBOOK page. See Below
Ahoy there! Captain Ed here announcing I’m retiring (Wow, I didn’t think I’d ever say that). With that, Captain Ed’s will be closing. The Beutner Family would like to thank the community for their support over the last 65 years. We grew from a small TV repair shop into a unique furniture, mattress, candy, and record store. Thank you for so many amazing years of serving Michigan City, La Porte, and beyond! I hope to see many of you stopping in to get an amazing deal or just to say goodbye.