On April 11th at 4:38 PM, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a person

who was shot in the parking lot of McDonald’s, located at 2404 East Michigan Boulevard. Officers from

Uniform Patrol Shift 2 responded to the scene and located a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the left

leg. Officers provided medical treatment to the juvenile before LaPorte County EMS transported them to

Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City with a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators processed the scene for evidence and interviewed multiple witnesses. A preliminary investigation

revealed the shooting occurred during a dispute. This was not a random shooting and there is no known threat

to the community at this time. Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this

time to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any

additional information or has video surveillance/cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Brock

Moore at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1087 or via email at bmoore@emichigancity.com. Other first responders

who assisted with this incident include the Long Beach Police Department, Trail Creek Police Department,

Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, by submitting a tip to

Crime Stoppers at (800) 342-STOP or by going online at http://michianacrimestoppers.com or by calling the

WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and

conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.

You can always request to remain anonymous!