Indiana State Police-Lowell Post The latest from theabout Reckless Motorcyclist That Crashes Following Brief Attempt to Flee Trooper on I-80-see below for the release and details

Reckless Motorcyclist Crashes Following Brief Attempt to Flee Trooper on I‑80

Lake County – On Friday, April 10, 2026, at approximately 5:55 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper observed a sport motorcycle traveling at 95 mph in a posted 55 mph construction zone on I‑80 eastbound near the 8.7 mile-marker which is near the Grant St. exit. The trooper attempted to stop the motorcycle; however, the driver accelerated to speeds estimated at more than 130 mph, making multiple unsafe lane changes and placing several motorists in danger.

Due to heavy traffic ahead, the trooper terminated the pursuit within approximately ten seconds of initiation. A short time later, Indiana State Police dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a motorcycle crash near the 13 mile-marker (Central Ave.). The trooper arrived and located the same motorcycle and driver involved in the earlier attempted traffic stop. The driver, identified as Agustin Flores, 21, of Hammond, Indiana, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Saint Anthony’s Hospital and later transferred out of state for further treatment. Witnesses reported the motorcycle traveling at extremely high speeds and weaving in traffic moments before the motorcycle struck the rear of a white Ford F‑150, ejecting the motorcyclist from his motorcycle.

The driver of the Ford, Adalberto Velasco, 43, from Elkhart, Indiana, was not injured. Further investigation revealed Velasco had never been issued a driver’s license, and he was arrested for Operator Never Licensed. The motorcycle’s temporary Indiana license plate was expired and did not return to any registration. The motorcycle’s VIN could not be immediately verified and will require follow‑up examination by a VIN specialist.

The following charges have been submitted to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office for review: