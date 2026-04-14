Last week, the Indiana State Police released statistics from their Enforcement Bureau for March 2026.
The Enforcement Bureau of the Indiana State Police oversees the traffic enforcement efforts of the Troopers assigned to the 14 State Police Districts throughout Indiana.
Troopers throughout Indiana documented the following statistics for March 2026:
Traffic Stops – 41,223
17,846 traffic citations
33,332 traffic warnings
427 drunk driving arrests
1,851 criminal arrests (traffic related)
1,250 criminal arrests (non-traffic related)
1,364 seatbelt citations
165 distracted driving citations
Crashes Investigated – 1,292
Personal injury crashes – 196
Fatal crashes – 5
“Troopers often happen upon or are dispatched to assist with disabled vehicles, the ISP said on social media. “These calls include flat tires, mechanical issues, vehicles stuck or are out of fuel. During the month of March, Troopers assisted 2,699 motorists on Indiana roadways.”
“As part of Governor Braun’s public safety platform, the Indiana State Police will continue utilizing various methods in enforcing Indiana’s traffic laws with the primary goal of voluntary compliance with these laws,” the ISP said on its social media. “These may include aviation assets, dedicated patrols, wolf pack patrols, motorcycle patrols, unmarked patrol vehicles and marked Mustangs.”
“The overall goal is to drive down the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities. It’s not about writing tickets; it’s about saving lives.
Community members are always encouraged to report suspicious and/or illegal activity on our roadways to law enforcement by calling 911.”