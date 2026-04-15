HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Eight Purdue University Northwest (PNW) faculty members received approval today (April 10) by the Purdue University Board of Trustees for academic promotions starting in the 2026-27 academic year. The faculty members’ promotions are effective Aug. 17, 2026.

Academic tenure is acquired on promotion to the rank of associate professor. Candidates promoted to this level have demonstrated a record of accomplishment as a faculty member and show promise of continued professional growth and recognition.

Faculty members promoted to the rank of professor have achieved a significant record in learning, discovery and engagement.

PNW faculty members promoted to the rank of professor:

Jesse Cohn, professor of English

Grethe Hystad, professor of Statistics

PNW faculty members promoted to the rank of associate professor:

Jodi Allen, associate professor of Nursing

Manisa Baker, associate professor of Nursing

Matthew Bauman, associate professor of Hospitality and Tourism Management

Farai Gombedza, associate professor of Biochemistry

Omeed Ilchi, associate professor of Criminal Justice

Aref Yadollahi, associate professor of Mechanical Engineering

Arash Asrari, an untenured associate professor of Electrical Engineering, was also awarded tenure.