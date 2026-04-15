HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Eight Purdue University Northwest (PNW) faculty members received approval today (April 10) by the Purdue University Board of Trustees for academic promotions starting in the 2026-27 academic year. The faculty members’ promotions are effective Aug. 17, 2026.

Academic tenure is acquired on promotion to the rank of associate professor. Candidates promoted to this level have demonstrated a record of accomplishment as a faculty member and show promise of continued professional growth and recognition.

Faculty members promoted to the rank of professor have achieved a significant record in learning, discovery and engagement.

PNW faculty members promoted to the rank of professor:

  • Jesse Cohn, professor of English
  • Grethe Hystad, professor of Statistics

 

PNW faculty members promoted to the rank of associate professor:

  • Jodi Allen, associate professor of Nursing
  • Manisa Baker, associate professor of Nursing
  • Matthew Bauman, associate professor of Hospitality and Tourism Management
  • Farai Gombedza, associate professor of Biochemistry
  • Omeed Ilchi, associate professor of Criminal Justice
  • Aref Yadollahi, associate professor of Mechanical Engineering

 

Arash Asrari, an untenured associate professor of Electrical Engineering, was also awarded tenure.