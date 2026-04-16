A Michigan City man is facing multiple charges in connection to a September crash that left one person injured. On Sept. 20, at 12:43 a.m., the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Fairfield Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and located a 26-year-old male suffering from life threatening injuries. Officers provided life-saving measures to the pedestrian prior to LaPorte County EMS transporting him to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City for medical treatment. Officers learned the suspect driver and vehicle involved in this crash left the scene prior to their arrival.

An officer continued to investigate this crash which eventually led to identifying the suspect driver and locating the vehicle involved. The officer presented a probable cause affidavit to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office so a review of the investigation could occur. Probable cause was found on Nov. 17, 2025, to charge 31-year-old Gerral Smith of Michigan City with aggravated battery, leaving the scene of crash-resulting in serious bodily injury, and driving while suspended-prior conviction.

An arrest warrant was issued for Smith on Nov. 19, 2025. He was arrested in the 200 block of Hopkins Street on April 13. Smith is currently being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information or has video surveillance/cell phone video of this incident, to contact Officer Daniel Revoir at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1008 or via email at drevoir@emichigancity.com.