Portage Police Chief Mike Candiano gave the following update Wednesday regarding a threat made towards Portage High School: ****Portage High Incident Update****

At approximately 11:10am on Wednesday April 15th, the Porter County Central Communications Center received a call from an unknown person claiming they were armed with a rifle and a handgun and were currently outside of Portage High School intending to commit a school shooting. The caller further stated he was wearing a ballistic vest and intended to shoot Officers if they responded. As Officers were arriving on scene, the caller became irate and stated he was going inside and disconnected.

Portage High School was placed into a lockdown and Officers began securing the school entrances, limiting access to any potential threat, while also scouring the immediate area. Additional Officers then began systematically clearing the interior of the school, while students and staff remained in a lockdown. Once the school was cleared, Officers did a further area check of the less immediate surrounding area.

Finding no threat, the lockdown was lifted. However, additional Portage Police Officers remained onscene throughout the school day and dismissal.

At this time, it is believed the suspect, who was calling from an unlisted number, was never in the area, based on information developed in the early stages of the investigation. However, our investigation is ongoing and we intend to pursue any and all applicable charges upon its completion . Further updates will be provided when available.

Unfortunately, there is a disgusting and growing trend of “swatting” and anonymous threats occurring in our country. As law enforcement, we must respond as if these calls are all legitimate. We do not have the option to hesitate and make assumptions regarding the validity of the threat.

Today’s call generated an enormous emergency services response, including Officers from many other local jurisdictions. I would like to thank them and commend them for their assistance, along with the Porter County Central Communications Center’s Dispatchers.

For the students, staff, and family members of those who were at PHS, we appreciate your patience and cooperation as we secured the school. We also sympathize with those who were undoubtedly concerned throughout the ordeal.